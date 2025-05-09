Nan hit by tremors in early hours

Two tremors were detected in the northern province of Nan early yesterday, following a quake on Wednesday that caused cracks in a hospital building in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported two quakes in Nan measuring 1.7 and 1.5 on the Richter scale, at 4.04am and 4.52am.

Both occurred one kilometre underground in tambon Yap Hua Na of Wiang Sa district, local authorities said.

The tremors followed a 3.0-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday in tambon Saira of Chawang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Wednesday's quake, also one kilometre deep, struck at 5.31am and was felt in Chawang and Phipun districts, the division said.

Chawang Crown Prince Hospital was evacuated as a precaution.

Public works officials later found that parts of the hospital had sustained some cracks from the earthquake, but they confirmed that its structure was safe.

Groundwater wells were also damaged in several locations, but Kathun and Klong Din Daeng reservoirs in Phipun remained intact.