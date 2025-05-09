Nature group blasts cable car project

The Seub Nakhasathien Foundation has voiced opposition to the proposed construction of a cable car system in Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province, over concerns that the system could damage the area's fragile ecosystem.

In a public statement, the foundation also raised concerns about the project's cost-effectiveness.

The opposition stems from a recent decision by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), which approved an extension of up to two years for further feasibility studies and environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project.

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta) has been tasked with developing the project design, which also includes conducting an EIA and a project feasibility study at a cost of 25.7 million baht.

Last week, DNP director-general, Atthapol Charoenchansa, said the proposed 3km cable car route may begin at Pha Mak Dook. The first phase may cost up to one billion baht, and the second phase will enhance facilities.

The DNP also plans to introduce electric buggies for tourists in the park.

The foundation said that even if the electric buggy plan is just a proposal, it reinforces long-standing concerns among conservationists that additional tourist infrastructure will inevitably follow once the cable car is built.

The foundation's statement further questioned the cable car's overall benefit to the local economy.

With improved access likely leading to more foot traffic, the foundation also queried whether the DNP could regulate tourist numbers and effectively manage the site without harming the delicate ecosystem.

"Phu Kradueng is not only the nation's second designated national park but was also recognised in 2023 as an Asean Heritage Park," the foundation said. "Over 98% of the area remains covered by natural forest and is home to rare flora. It is also home to several endangered and protected animals such as serows, Javan pangolins, yellow tortoises, dusky leaf monkeys, and white-handed gibbons."

The foundation emphasised that any development failing to prioritise the area's ecological integrity could diminish its conservation value.

In the long term, such degradation could jeopardise its national park status and possibly pave the way for declassification under the pretext of development, the foundation said.