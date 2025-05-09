Durians 'ready' for export

Listen to this article

Thailand is ready to meet China's demand for durians, as the durian season is now in full swing, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives yesterday.

Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said the ministry is working closely with China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) to resolve issues that may affect durian exports to China, which include registration problems, laboratory accreditation, and personnel shortages.

When asked about China's concerns about the use of Basic Yellow 2 (BY2) synthetic dye to make durians from Thailand more appealing to consumers, Ms Narumon said durians bound for other markets will be examined by accredited laboratories in the country.

As of now, there are nine laboratories in Thailand which have been accredited by Chinese authorities to examine durians that will be exported to the country.

While these labs should be able to handle the testing requirements imposed by Chinese authorities, the government is asking GACC to reinstate Central Laboratory (Thailand) Co Ltd in Chachoengsao on the list of accredited laboratories, to facilitate the export process further, she said.

Thai authorities have also asked Chinese customs to prioritise the inspection of durian shipments from Thailand, the minister said, noting operations at customs checkpoints will run 24/7, with additional staff and inspection equipment deployed on the Chinese side.

Furthermore, China and Thailand are exploring additional measures, such as expedited customs clearance. "Close collaboration will ensure durian exports run smoothly this year," she said.