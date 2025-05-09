Workplace accidents targeted

Phiphat: Safety a 'fundamental right'

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has announced an ambitious target to reduce serious workplace accidents and work-related deaths.

Speaking at the opening of National Occupational Safety Day 2025, observed on May 10, the minister on Thursday unveiled the "Safety Thailand" vision to cut severe work-related injuries from 2.13 persons at present to no more than one per 1,000 workers, and fatalities from 5.3 to a maximum of three per 100,000 workers by 2030.

He said workplace safety is not just a legal requirement but a fundamental right.

"In an era where digital technology and AI are rapidly transforming workplaces, safety standards must rise in parallel," he said. "We must ensure that innovation doesn't come at the cost of human lives."

More than 300 participants -- including the International Labour Organisation (ILO) representatives, government officials, private sector leaders, students, and national safety networks -- attended the event.

The minister outlined the ministry's proactive efforts, which include strict legal enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and province-level safety networks.

Mr Phiphat also highlighted the need to prepare for future risks, including machinery-related accidents and natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.

"Routine drills and clearly defined emergency systems are far more effective than reacting after the fact," he said.

He also addressed repeated accidents in road construction projects, notably along Rama II Road. He said he had assigned the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare to focus on safety measures. The department met on April 2 with project owners, contractors, and safety experts to implement safety measures. A task force on construction safety has been set up to ensure structural design meets engineering standards.