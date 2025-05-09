Thai Airways cancels all Bangkok-Pakistan flights on Friday

Thai Airways International signage at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thai Airways International (THAI) has suspended all flights to and from three Pakistani cities on Friday due to escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

The national carrier announced the cancellation of six round-trip flights on Friday between Bangkok and Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Flight TG341 leaves for Karachi at 7pm and TG341 leaves the Pakistani city at 11.30pm.

Flight TG345 is scheduled to depart Bangkok at 7.50pm and the return leg, TG346, leaves Lahore at 11.40pm.

Flight TG349 departs for Islamabad at 7pm and flight TG350 leaves for Bangkok at 11.20pm.

THAI has recommended that air travellers on South Asian and European routes check flight details as fighting between the two South Asian countries flares.

On Friday, India said it neutralised Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites, marking an escalation in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The escalation in hostilities has fuelled concern of a worsening conflict between the two rival nations, which have fought wars in the past over the disputed region of Kashmir, a territory both countries claim in full but control in part.