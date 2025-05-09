Warning for Covid, influenza during Thailand's rainy season

Listen to this article

Many commuters wear protective masks to safeguard themselves against the coronavirus disease and airborne pollutants in Bangkok, Thailand. (Bangkok Post file photo)

People are advised to continue to follow coronavirus and influenza prevention guidance as the virus is expected to spread more during the rainy season and following the opening of schools next week, according to Thailand's Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Since the start of the year, 41,197 people had been hospitalised with Covid-19, with 15 deaths, mostly people aged 60 and above, Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul, director-general of the DDC said on Thursday. In the same period, there were 322,991 patients with influenza, with 43 deaths reported.

Between May 4 and 8, there were 7,013 Covid-19 patients, with one death reported. Most of the patients were in the age range between 0-4 years old, followed by 30-39 and 20-29.

Dr Panumas said Thailand could continue to see infections as the virus spreads in crowded conditions and is influenced by weather, especially the rainy season.

The spread during recent weeks was believed to follow the crowded conditions during the Songkran festival.

However, the number of patients was decreasing and lower than the same periods of the last two years, Dr Panumas said.

Children are advised to strictly follow the prevention guidance – keeping their distance, wearing masks and frequently washing hands – in the crowded conditions that will follow after most schools open next week, said the physician.

The Department of Medical Sciences reported that the Covid situation in Thailand is evolving, as the Centre for Medical Genomics of Mahidol University has been monitoring the virus's mutations, particularly the PA.1 strain, which has evolved from the JN.1 lineage.

According to experts, its sub-lineage has shown a strong ability to evade existing immunity, highlighting that the virus continues to adapt and change, making ongoing vigilance necessary.