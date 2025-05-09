Russian sex worker suspect arrested on Koh Phangan

Police arrest Alina Nizamutdinova, a 34-year-old Russian national, for allegedly selling sex services during a raid on a resort room on Koh Phangnan in Thailand's Surat Thani province. (Photo: Tourist Police Bureau)

KOH PHANGAN — A 34-year-old Russian woman has been arrested on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province for allegedly providing sex services on Thursday.

Police apprehended Alina Nizamutdinova during a sting operation led by the Tourist Police Bureau, in coordination with immigration and security agencies, following a tip-off about high-priced service advertisements on Thailand.escortnews.com. The woman allegedly offered sexual services under the alias "Sofia".

An undercover officer arranged a meeting with the suspect at a resort in tambon Ban Tai, leading to her arrest. Seized items included 11,000 baht in cash, a condom and a side bag, police said.

During questioning, Ms Alina admitted to providing sexual services due to high earnings, reportedly charging 11,000 baht per hour. Her online profile advertised services at US$600/hour, available from 8pm to 2am.

She was charged with prostitution and solicitation.