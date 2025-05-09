Summer storms to hit northeast Thailand this long weekend

Listen to this article

Workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority repair power poles brought down by a storm in That Phanom district in Thailand's Nakhon Phanom province on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

Residents in northeastern provinces should take precautions as most parts of the region are bracing for storms and gusty winds until Monday.

The Meteorological Department warned of summer storms with the northeastern region to be affected the most from Friday to Monday. Some provinces in the northern, central and eastern regions should also brace for rain, it added.

"Summer storms are forecast in the northeastern region. The weather pattern includes thunderous storms, gusty winds and even hail in some locations," the weather service agency said.

The peak period of the expected storms would be on Saturday when about 20 northeastern provinces could face downpours, it added.

The department said more rain is expected in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces on Sunday and Monday, while the temperature will rise in the northern region.

Other southern areas to be affected by rain are mostly provinces on the Gulf of Thailand.

Northern provinces accounted for half of the 10 hottest places on Thursday, led by Muang district in Mae Hong Son where the mercury soared to 40°C.