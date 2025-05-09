Booze ban eased on Buddhist holy days in selected areas from Saturday

Listen to this article

Alcoholic drinks will be sold in selected places on five Buddhist holy days from Saturday. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Thailand will allow alcoholic beverage sales on five Buddhist holidays in some places, including international airports, from Saturday in another push to promote tourism.

The limited sales cover only international airports, nightlife venues, hotels and places hosting national or international events on five key religious days of Buddhism, according to the announcement of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday.

It was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday and will be effective on Saturday.

The so-called five "big" Buddhist holy days are Visaka Bucha, Makha Bucha, Asanha Bucha and the first and last days of Buddhist Lent.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Friday the relaxation of the rules served the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign. "It will directly benefit businesses in the tourism industry." he went on.

Visaka Bucha this year falls on May 11. Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, who is the committee chairman, has promised to start sales of alcohol drinks in selected locations on that day.

Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, a People's Party MP who has spearheaded a campaign to liberalise the alcoholic beverage industry in Thailand, warned drinkers not to start celebrating the matter. The ban remains in place except in some businesses which are permitted to sell alcohol.

"Roadside food stalls, convenience stores, restaurants and supermarkets are not included in the new announcement. They still cannot sell alcohol," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"I don't want to see anyone getting arrested because of this misunderstanding," Mr Taopiphop said.

This year, Visaka Bucha falls on May 11, Makha Bucha on Feb 12, Asanha Bucha on July 10 and the first and last days of Buddhist Lent on July 12 and Oct 21.