Islands in Thailand's Trat become top beach destinations

Travellers board a Koh Kut-bound catamaran at Laem Sok pier in tambon Ao Yai of Muang district, Trat province, on Friday. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

Koh Kut and Koh Mak in Trat province have been attracting more visitors since last month, becoming one of Thailand’s top-searched destinations online, with rooms fully booked.

Since Friday morning, there were more than 10 trips of transport boats and over 20 of fast ferries arriving at the two islands located in Koh Kut district of this eastern province.

The three major transport operators were Boonsiri Ferry, Seudamgo and Koh Kood Express, which were all providing more trips following the increase in travellers, especially around midday.

Boonsiri Ferry manager Autthapon Klinthab said that from April until early May, there were many public holidays, drawing more Thai tourists to the islands. The number was higher than in the same period of last year, he said.

His company had to add three trips to cater for customers on Saturday, Mr Autthapon said.

More than 1,000 hotel rooms on Koh Kut and about 500 on Koh Mak were fully booked, with only some homestay rooms left, Koh Kut district chief Phairat Soysang said. Visitor numbers were expected to top 10,000 during this period, he said.

According to Google search tracking, the islands were among the most-searched destinations in Thailand on many online platforms, said Korakot Opas, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand office in Trat.

Authorities have been promoting tourism in the province by organising events such as Trat fruit fair and the sailing competition Trat Regatta 2025, which will begin on Saturday, Mr Korakot added.