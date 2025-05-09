Pattaya police arrest 13 foreign prostitutes

Listen to this article

Police talk to some of the women arrested in Pattaya during a crackdown on foreign nationals selling sex. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA — Thirteen foreign nationals have been arrested in this beach town for prostitution and immigration offences.

A combined team of tourist police, immigration officers and local officials launched a crackdown on foreign nationals involved in selling sex and other activities that damaged the tourism image of Pattaya. The operation took place on Thursday night.

Undercover officers observed the behaviour of the women and the way they were interacting with tourists, which indicated they were selling sexual services, police said.

In a subsequent search, officers also found an unusual quantity of lubricants and condoms of various sizes. As a result, 13 individuals — seven Uzbeks and six Ugandans — were taken into custody for background checks. Some were found to have student visas, while others had overstayed their visas.

They have been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, and their visas will be revoked prior to deportation.