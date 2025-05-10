Legal stakes rise for Thaksin in hospital case

Listen to this article

Thaksin: May face contempt threat.

The decision by the Medical Council of Thailand to discipline three doctors involved in former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's stay at the Police General Hospital is likely to negatively impact an upcoming hearing on the controversy, according to political pundits.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions launched an inquiry into Thaksin’s detention at the hospital due to concerns that the prison sentence against him may not have been adequately enforced.

Days later, the Medical Council announced disciplinary action against the three doctors — one was given a formal warning, while the other two had their medical licences suspended for providing inaccurate medical information and documents.

The council said the available evidence did not support claims that the former premier was critically ill when he was transferred to the hospital just hours after being sent to prison in August 2023.

According to Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa, the council’s vice-president, the decision will be forwarded to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin for further consideration and final approval.

Olarn Thinbangtieo, a political science lecturer at Burapha University, told the Bangkok Post on Friday that the council’s decision will have legal implications for Thaksin, who has been ordered by the court, along with all agencies concerned, to submit details and evidence for deliberation.

A hearing for the inquiry has been scheduled for June 13.

However, Mr Olarn said there is a likelihood that the case might take some time because Mr Somsak, a senior Pheu Thai Party member, will try to drag his feet to give Thaksin time to prepare.

If it is legally proven that the former premier was not seriously ill and that the excuse of illness was used to help him avoid actual jail time, it will be considered as though Thaksin had not served his jail sentence and would have to do his time, he said.

According to Mr Olarn, officials involved in the controversy will also face legal action, while Thaksin may get an additional penalty for contempt of court.

Credibility issue

The Medical Council’s decision will also have political implications for the ruling Pheu Thai Party as senior party figures, including Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, gave media interviews about Thaksin being critically ill.

“If the party doesn’t provide witnesses to support their claims, it will erode the party’s credibility,” Mr Olarn said. “The Department of Corrections and the prosecution have to explain what evidence made them decide Thaksin was ill, or their credibility will also be questioned.”

With Thaksin facing legal pressure, the strained relationship between the ruling party and its coalition partners could worsen, he added.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, the leader of the Seriruamthai Party, said the Medical Cuncil’s action indicates that Thaksin was not seriously ill and eliminates the need for the National Anti Corruption Commission (NACC) to demand Thaksin’s medical records for use in its investigation against officials accused of giving Thaksin VIP treatment.

The anti-graft agency is investigating officials at the Department of Corrections and the police hospital, who have been accused of letting Thaksin stay in relative comfort at the police hospital instead of prison.

Thaksin, 75, was sentenced to eight years in prison — later reduced to one year by a royal pardon — for abuse of power while in office prior to 2006, after returning to Thailand in August 2023. He never spent a single night in jail, and became eligible for parole after six months.

Inmates are legally permitted to receive treatment outside prison for 120 days, but the Department of Corrections allowed him to continue his stay at the hospital for 180 days, saying that conditions in prison could threaten his life.

Thaksin paid all the costs for his six-month stay, including a VIP room on the hospital’s 14th floor that cost 8,500 baht a night, a parliamentary committee was told in November.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth said an ethics probe could also be sought against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and some cabinet ministers who insisted Thaksin was critically ill.

He also speculated on an early House dissolution as fallout from this case.

People’s Party list-MP Rangsiman Rome wrote on Facebook that the Medical Council’s decision was in accordance with the findings of the National Human Rights Commission.

‘It’s not complicated’

“It's not complicated at all, and it is clear that under the leadership of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, helping Thaksin and undermining the justice administration system is the government’s top priority,” he said.

Legal expert Paisal Puechmongkol posted on Facebook that Thaksin’s transfer document had been prepared before his medical examination, and this could be used to substantiate the claim about his “virtual” sicknesses. He also said the doctors involved in Thaksin’s transfer and treatment could also face further action.

Paiboon Nititawan, secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party, said the Medical Council’s findings are crucial evidence in the Supreme Court’s inquiry, and those who are called to give clarifications to the court cannot lie.

Meanwhile, Mr Somsak said he has 15 days to consider the council’s decision, and he has yet to receive it.

Ms Paetongtarn declined to comment on this matter on Friday.