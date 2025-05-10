Legal stakes rise for Thaksin in Police General Hospital case

Listen to this article

Thaksin: May face contempt threat

The Medical Council of Thailand's (MCT) decision to discipline three doctors involved in former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's stay at the Police General Hospital (PGH) is likely to negatively impact an upcoming hearing on the controversy, according to political pundits.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions launched an inquiry into Thaksin's detention at the PGH due to concerns the prison sentence may not have been adequately enforced.

Days later, the MCT announced disciplinary action against the three doctors -- one was given a formal warning, while the other two had their medical licences suspended for providing inaccurate medical information and documents.

According to MCT vice president, Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa, the disciplinary action against the doctors will be forwarded to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who serves as the president of the MCT's special committee, for further consideration and final approval.

Olarn Thinbangtieo, a political science lecturer at Burapha University, told the Bangkok Post yesterday that the MCT's decision will have legal implications for Thaksin, who is ordered by the court, along with all agencies concerned, to submit details and evidence to the court for deliberation.

A hearing for the inquiry has been scheduled for June 13.

However, Mr Olarn said there is a likelihood that the case might take some time because Mr Somsak, a senior Pheu Thai Party member, will try to drag his feet to give Thaksin time to prepare.

If it is legally proven that the former premier was not seriously ill and that the excuse of illness was used to help him avoid actual jail time, it will be considered as though Thaksin had not served his jail sentence and would have to do his time, he said.

According to Mr Olarn, officials involved in the controversy will also face legal action, while Thaksin may get an additional penalty for contempt of court.

The MCT's decision will also have political implications for the ruling Pheu Thai Party as senior party figures, including Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, gave media interviews about Thaksin being critically ill.

"If the party doesn't provide witnesses to support their claims, it will erode the party's credibility. The Department of Corrections [DoC] and the prosecution have to explain what evidence made them decide Thaksin was ill, or their credibility will also be questioned," he said.

With Thaksin facing legal pressure, the strained relationship between the ruling party and its coalition partners could worsen, he added.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, the leader of the Seriruamthai Party, said the MCT's action indicates that Thaksin was not seriously ill and eliminates the need for the National Anti Corruption Commission (NACC) to summon Thaksin's medical records for use in its probe against officials accused of giving Thaksin VIP treatment.

The anti-graft agency is investigating officials at the DoC and PGH, accused of letting Thaksin stay in relative comfort at the PGH instead of prison.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth said that an ethics probe can be sought against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and some cabinet ministers who insisted Thaksin was critically ill.

He also speculated on an early House dissolution as fallout from this case.

People's Party list-MP Rangsiman Rome wrote on Facebook that the MCT's decision was in accordance with the findings of the Human Rights Commission's report.

"It is not complicated at all, and it is clear that under the leadership of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, helping Thaksin and undermining the justice administration system is the government's top priority," he said.

Legal expert Paisal Puechmongkol posted on Facebook that Thaksin's transfer document had been prepared before Thaksin's medical examination, and this could be used to substantiate the claim about his "virtual" sicknesses. He also said the doctors involved in Thaksin's transfer and treatment could also face further action.

Paiboon Nititawan, secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), said the MCT's findings are crucial evidence in the Supreme Court's inquiry, and those who are called to give clarifications to the court cannot lie.

Meanwhile, Mr Somsak said he has 15 days to consider the MCT's decision, and he has yet to receive it.

Ms Paetongtarn declined to comment on this matter on Friday.