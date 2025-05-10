Malaysia crucial to peace efforts: Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued a statement on social media on Thursday, stressing the need for joint efforts with Malaysia to end the violence in the deep South.

Ms Paetongtarn took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night and referred to a telephone call she had with her Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim.

"We agreed to attend the opening of the new transborder road linking the new Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoints and to hold a joint cabinet meeting there later this year," her post said. "We stressed the importance of seeing the cessation of violence in Thailand's southern border provinces, as well as the need to work closely together on border area development."

The phone call came following a surge in violence in Thailand's deep South and ahead of a possible fresh round of peace talks between the government and the insurgents.

Ms Paetongtarn chaired two security meetings this week on the deep South.

On Friday, she met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai, national police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch, and Arsit Sampantharat, Permanent Secretary of the Interior. On Thursday, the prime minister met army chief Gen Pana Klaewblaudtuk.

In another X post on Friday, the prime minister said it was agreed at the meetings to integrate work with the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4 Forward Command, comprising military, police, and civilians who can cooperate "both defensively and proactively".

"There will be cooperation at provincial, district, and village levels to create a good understanding," she said.