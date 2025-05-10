Sacred oxen predict bumper trade year

The sacred oxen are offered seven symbolic items — rice, corn, mung beans, sesame, liquor, water, and grass — as part of a prediction ritual. Pool photo

As Thailand comes under pressure from the threat of a 36% reciprocal tariff by the United States on its exports, a note of optimism emerged from the ancient Royal Ploughing Ceremony, where sacred oxen foretold a prosperous year for international trade.

While the government anxiously awaits a formal invitation from Washington to open talks aimed at mitigating the impact of the steep levy, the seven centuries-old rite offered a timely morale boost. The United States is one of the country's major export markets, accounting for over 18% of total shipments, underscoring the high economic stakes at play.

Their Majesties the King and Queen presided over the Royal Ploughing Ceremony, which began with the Buddhist "Phuet Mongkhon" ceremony at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and continued with the Brahmin "Raek Na Khwan" rite at Sanam Luang on Friday.

The highlight was the sacred oxen's food choices, a traditional form of divination. This year, they chose liquor, signalling strong international trade and improved transport, both of which bode well for the Thai economy.

They also ate water and grass, predicting sufficient rainfall and abundant harvests throughout the year.

The Royal Ploughing Ceremony, a tradition shared by several Southeast Asian rice-growing nations, dates back to Thailand's Sukhothai era. Once performed by the King or royal family members, the ritual is now led by a senior official, the Phraya Raek Na, who ploughs the field, scatters rice seeds, and interprets omens on rainfall and harvests, taken as national agricultural forecasts.

Though discontinued after Thailand's 1932 political shift, the ceremony was revived during King Rama IX's reign to preserve tradition and highlight agriculture's importance. It is now held annually in May and broadcast nationwide.

While no one can say for certain whether the oxen's prediction will prove accurate, it offers a sense of hope for a nation grappling with economic headwinds.