Karen seizure of Myanmar base prompts refugee exodus

More than 300 people cross border into Tak province in Thailand as fighting continues

Thai soldiers take cover near the 2nd Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge during fighting on the Myanmar side between the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and Myanmar troops, in Mae Sot, Tak province, on April 20, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Over 300 Myanmar nationals crossed the border into Tak province of Thailand early Saturday as fighting continued after Karen forces seized a military base from the Myanmar army in their state.

Thai border patrol police and soldiers had heavily reinforced the border area between tambon Mae La in Tak and Hpa-An district of Karen state in Myanmar.

The extra security was prompted by an inflow of 328 refugees fearing for their safety amid fighting between the Myanmar military and the Karen National Liberation Army under the Karen National Union (KNU).

In collaboration with the Karen National Defence Organisation (KNDO), the rebel group attacked and besieged the Repanadi military base in Lang Poi district, just seven kilometres from the Thai border.

Myanmar soldiers reported requesting air support, with a Yak-130 combat aircraft dropping three bombs on Karen encampments.

Aid is being provided to the refugees while Thai officials continue monitoring the situation.

Myanmar’s military, also known as the Tatmadaw, announced the extension of a ceasefire until the end of this month to help facilitate recovery work after the March 28 earthquake. However, there have been multiple reports of continued air strikes and mortar attacks on rebel-held territories during the recent truce.

On Tuesday, local residents in Kanchanaburi province spotted two Myanmar fighter jets flying over their neighbourhood. Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said later that they had merely flown close to the border and dismissed the incident as a minor issue.