Search for bodies ends at Bangkok collapse site

Backhoes clear away the rubble at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Efforts to recover the bodies of those lost in the collapse of the 2.1-billion-baht State Audit Office building in Bangkok, triggered by the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, have concluded, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced on Saturday.

Suriyachai Rawiwon, director of the BMA’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said the final areas, specifically a lift shaft below the basement level, had been accessed, adding that no bodies or victims had been found after all six shafts were opened.

The focus will now shift to examining body parts present in the removed rubble, with a K9 dog team still being deployed to search for remains, Mr Suriyachai said.

A skull fragment was found in the debris on Friday, before two more bone pieces were discovered early Saturday.

Asked about seven missing people who have not yet been located, Mr Suriyachai explained that larger remains were still undergoing forensic testing.

He said overall progress was in line with expectations.

Proceedings to hand over the site are on schedule for May 15 after district officials sent a notification to the State Audit Office. The site will be handed back once the disaster area designation is lifted, he added.

As of Saturday morning, the death toll stood at 89, with nine people injured and seven still missing. Authorities also recently located four workers who were missing and had not been in the 30-storey high-rise during the March 28 quake.

Next week, police are expected to issue arrest warrants for three groups of people suspected of malfeasance leading to the collapse of the under-construction building. It was the only building in the capital to collapse during the earthquake.