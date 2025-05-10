Cow heads piled on roadside spark health concerns

Pathum Thani officials trying to find out who dumped animal parts, some in an irrigation canal

Cow heads are found discarded along a roadside near an irrigation canal, emitting a foul smell and attracting flies, in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province on Saturday. (Screenshot)

Health concerns have mounted after the discovery of two large piles of severed cow heads along the roadside in Pathum Thani province.

A video posted online on Saturday showed dozens of discarded cow heads, accompanied by a message asking, “So many animal parts, who brought them here?”

The clip indicated the heads had been found in Khlong Luang district.

Local officials found one large pile of both decayed and freshly severed cow heads, with another pile nearby on a reclaimed private land.

The piles attracted many flies and emitted a strong stench. Cowhides and innards were also scattered along the roadside.

In an irrigation canal, tallow in plastic bags and more cow heads in the water were discovered, raising fears of bacterial growth.

Somsak Ayusuk of the Khlong Luang district Livestock Office said an investigation is under way, adding that such disposal is illegal.

Most of the parts found are believed to be those that cannot be sold to processing plants.

Netizens noted that some slaughterhouses are located nearby, with some speculating that the cow heads were discarded to prevent a potential anthrax outbreak.

Livestock authorities have been on alert across the country following the recent discovery of anthrax in Mukdahan province. Four cases have been confirmed and one person has died, out of more than 600 people tested for possible exposure.