Covid resurgence ‘no cause for alarm’

Case numbers high but symptoms are mild, says Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin

Students and other passengers, many wearing face masks, ride a boat along the Chao Phraya River on Jan 15. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has urged the public not to panic amid concerns over a resurgence of Covid-19 in Thailand, emphasising that the disease is now classified as endemic.

Although case numbers remain high, the virus generally causes mild symptoms, he said.

From Jan 1 to May 10, 53,676 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths have been reported in the country.

Bangkok recorded the most infections with 16,723 cases, peaking during the week of April 27 to May 3 at 14,349 cases, including two deaths.

Other provinces with significant case counts include Chon Buri (1,177), Nonthaburi (866) and Rayong (553).

New infections declined to 12,543 in the week of May 4–10.

Mr Somsak said seasonal factors and mass gatherings drive infection rates. “Covid-19 is now a year-round endemic disease. While it spreads easily, its severity has decreased,” he said.

“There’s no need for panic, but everyone must remain vigilant and follow public health measures, such as mask-wearing.”

The minister also outlined steps to take if Covid-19 symptoms are suspected, starting from immediate testing using an ATK kit when symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or fatigue occur.

If the test result is positive, infected individuals must isolate themselves, wear a mask, avoid contact with others, especially elderly people, pregnant women and patients with underlying chronic diseases, and follow hygiene protocols.

Those who have severe symptoms should seek medical attention promptly, he said.