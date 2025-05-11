Missing teenager found dead

Listen to this article

The search for missing 17-year-old "Nong Namtan" has ended in a tragedy with her family on Saturday confirming the girl's death.

Namtan, or Napassorn, a native of Udon Thani, was seen leaving her apartment in Pathum Thani's Rangsit area on May 1. Her family lost contact with her around midnight. Her father filed a missing person complaint with police in Pathum Thani the next day.

Based on an initial police investigation, Namtan called a taxi via an application to drop her off at Rama III Road where she hailed another taxi to Pattaya's Walking Street.

She returned to the Rama III area with the second taxi before disappearing.

A Facebook user named Papassorn, believed to be her relative, on Saturday wrote that Namtan was gone and thanked those who helped looked for her.

Namtan, the poster said, had jumped into Chao Phraya River and her body was found on May 3. However, the family had several questions surrounding Namtan's death and wanted truth and justice for the teenager.

"As an ordinary family, it's hard to seek justice for her," the user wrote.

The story surrounding Namtan's last day alive remains full of unanswered questions, according to the post.

Namtan had made several phone calls before switching off her phone on the first day of her disappearance, and it was unlikely she had bought a new SIM card as she had no ID card with her at that time.

The girl had travelled to Pattaya, but stayed only briefly and returned to Bangkok. She was caught by security cameras walking by herself on Rama III Road but there was no footage beyond that point.

The family requested footage from the bridge and the vehicle she used, hoping to understand whether her death was intentional, said the user.

The family had also contacted the bank for information about Namtan's transactions but was still waiting for an answer. In another post, the user wrote: "RIP. There is no miracle. I never thought I'd lose you so soon… The worst fear was confirmed. I promise to live happily for both of us and take care of your parents for you".