Blitz on dodgy tour operators

Protesing tour guides in fancy dress march to the Tourism and Sports Ministry in Bangkok in 2016, urging the ministry to ban foreigners working as tour guides. Bangkok Post file photo

The government has set up a nationwide joint task force to crack down on illegal tour operators and unlicensed tour guides, said deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan.

She said the task force is made up of officials from five agencies — the Tourism Ministry, the Business Development Department, the Department of Special Investigation, the Tourism Police Bureau and the Immigration Bureau.

Authorities will focus on tour companies and tour guides working at key tourist destinations across the country, she said.

Between October last year to March this year, 940 tour operators were inspected and many were found operating without licences or failing to provide insurance coverage for tourists. Also, many of the 338 guides questioned had no licence.

Ms Sasikarn said offending operators are subject to fines of up to 500,000 baht and/or a jail sentence up to two years while an unlicensed tour guide faces a fine up to 100,000 baht and/or a jail sentence up to one year.