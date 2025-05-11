Ukrainian woman arrested for B350,000 damage to her rented room in Phuket

Listen to this article

A damaged condominium room in Phuket, Thailand (photo: Wichit police station)

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 20-year-old Ukrainian woman for damaging her rented condominium room in this southern tourist island province.

Pol Col Somsak Thongkliang, chief of the Wichit police station, said a woman he identified only as Anastasiia was arrested at an outbound immigration counter at Phuket airport at about 9am on Saturday.

Police received a complaint earlier that she had destroyed her rented condominium room on Chao Fa Tawan Tok Road in Tambon Wichit of Muang district on April 29.

Damaged items included electrical appliances, furniture, walls, ceilings and curtains. The damage was estimated at about 350,000 baht.

Ms Anastasiia was quoted as saying that she destroyed the room because her room deposit was not returned.