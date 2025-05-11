Large concrete slab falls on car in Bangkok's Ladkrabang, causing damage

A large concrete slab fell from a truck onto a car in Ladkrabang, causing significant damage and minor injuries to the driver.

The incident occurred at 11.09pm on Saturday at the entrance of Soi Ladkrabang 54, Ladkrabang Road, Bangkok.

The accident involved a white Honda car, which was struck by a large rectangular concrete slab, shattering the windshield and severely damaging the bonnet and front bumper. Nearby, an 18-wheel truck carrying concrete slabs for bridge construction was parked.

Initial investigations revealed that the slab slid off the truck during transportation, hitting the car following behind. The construction contractor promptly moved the slab and attended to the affected driver, who sustained minor wrist injuries.

Authorities are currently questioning the truck driver to determine the exact cause of the incident. The contractor has assured that measures will be taken to prevent such accidents in the future.