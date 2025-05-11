256 tonnes of electronic waste seized in Ayutthaya

Police impound electronic waste at a factor in Bang Pahan district, Ayutthaya, on Saturday. (Police photo)

AYUTTHAYA: Authorities impounded 256 tonnes of electronic waste at a factory in Bang Pahan district for examination as it was believed to be the source of hazardous electronic waste.

Pol Maj Gen Watcharin Pusit, commander of the Natural Resource and Environment Crime Suppression Division, said on Sunday that police and industrial officials seized the waste together with auto parts and contaminated oil barrels in a raid at the factory in Moo 6 village of tambon Bang Pahan on Saturday.

According to the commander, the raid resulted from the previous arrest of a 48-year-old man, identified only as Sarawut, who was driving a truck carrying hazardous electronic waste in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani.

He was heading for Bang Na district of Bangkok. The man told police that he picked up the waste from the factory in Ayutthaya.

Police had yet to verify if the possession of the electronic waste was legitimate.