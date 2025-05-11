Flash floods in Korat's Wang Nam Khiao cause damage, 1 missing

Heavy rains in Wang Nam Khiao, Nakhon Ratchasima, led to flash floods that caused significant damage and left one construction worker missing.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the Udomsap sub-district.

The floods inundated several routes, including Nong Somong village, where a two-storey wooden house under construction was almost completely submerged. Vehicles parked at the site, including a Fortuner, a pickup truck, a tractor, and six motorcycles, were all damaged.

The missing worker, a Burmese national, was last seen trying to escape the floodwaters using two jerry cans but was swept away. Local leaders have coordinated with rescue teams to search for the missing individual urgently.

The homeowner, Somchai Tonsungnoen, reported that he was alerted to the flooding while in Nakhon Ratchasima city and rushed back to find his property severely affected. Authorities are investigating the incident and working to provide assistance to those impacted by the floods.