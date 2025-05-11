Thai Airways flights to Pakistan's Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad remain cancelled

Crew from Thai Airways International walk through the terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thai Airways International (THAI) suspended round-trip flights between Bangkok and Karachi on Sunday, while its services to and from Lahore and Islamabad are cancelled until at least Thursday, as tensions continued between Pakistan and India.

The national carrier announced the cancellation of flights TG341, scheduled to leave for Karachi at 7pm on Sunday, and TG342, departing the Pakistani city at 11.30pm.

Flights TG345 and TG346 to and from Lahore, and TG349 and TG350 to and from Islamabad are cancelled until Thursday.

Flight TG345 leaves for Lahore at 7.50pm and the return leg, TG346, leaves Lahore at 11.40pm. Flight TG349 departs for Islamabad at 7pm and TG350 leaves for Bangkok at 11.20pm.

THAI has recommended that air travellers on South Asian and European routes check flight details as fighting between the two South Asian countries continues.