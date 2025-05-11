Thailand set for summer storms, heavy rain

Listen to this article

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer storms in upper Thailand and heavy rain in the South, posing a risk of short-term flooding.

Sunday's announcement highlights the potential impact through Monday.

Upper Thailand is expected to experience thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some areas due to moderate high-pressure systems from China covering Vietnam and the South China Sea. This will bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over upper Thailand, which is currently experiencing hot weather.

Residents in affected areas are advised to be cautious of the dangers posed by summer storms and heavy rain, avoid travelling through storm-affected areas, and steer clear of flood-prone routes, especially low-lying areas with drainage limitations. Farmers should reinforce their crops and prepare to protect agricultural produce and livestock from potential damage. Additionally, people should take care of their health during this period of changing weather.

In the South, increased rainfall and heavy rain are expected in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang due to stronger southwest winds covering the Andaman Sea and the South. Waves in the Andaman Sea will be stronger, with heights of 1-2 metres and over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Southern residents should be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, particularly in slope areas near waterways and low-lying regions. Mariners should exercise caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms during this period.

For safety and to minimise potential impacts, residents are urged to plan their activities and travel carefully during this time, as well as following updates from the Meteorological Department.