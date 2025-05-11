Mobile disaster alert test in Bangkok, 4 other provinces on Tuesday

The new, 30-floor State Auditing Office building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district is left as a huge pile of concrete and other construction materials after it collapsed on March 28. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department will carry out another cell broadcast test at 1pm on Tuesday in five Thai provinces, including the capital.

The department's province-wide test followed the limited test on May 2 at the Government Complex in Bangkok and the provincial hall in four provinces.

This time the test will cover Bangkok and four provinces representing all regions at 1pm.

The four other targeted provinces are:

Ayutthaya

Chiang Mai

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Udon Thani

The department said the warning on mobile phones might spill to areas around 1.5 kilometre from the borders of the five tested provinces.

"People should not panic," it said.

The test is limited to users of 4G and 5G mobile phones. It is for version 11 or higher of Android and at least version 18 of iPhones.The country started speeding up the cell broadcast system after delays in the warning message delivered to phone users by the department after an earthquake in central Myanmar hit Bangkok and several provinces on March 28.