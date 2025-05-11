Thai health minister warns of anthrax risk despite no new cases

Thailand's Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin (file photo: Government House)

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin announced that no new anthrax cases have been detected, but he urged residents in high-risk areas to remain vigilant. He advised against touching, butchering, or moving animal carcasses and recommended avoiding consumption of raw meat.

On Sunday, Mr Somsak reported that the cumulative number of anthrax cases in Mukdahan province remained at four, with one death, two patients currently receiving treatment, and one patient discharged. Surveillance of 636 contacts has concluded, with no further cases identified. However, Mr Somsak stressed the importance of continued vigilance in high-risk areas.

Anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by spore-forming bacteria, which are resistant to heat and chemicals and can survive in the environment for over a decade. The disease is commonly found in herbivores such as cattle, buffalo, goats, and sheep. Infected animals die rapidly and can transmit the disease to humans through contact with their blood, meat, or organs. Severe cases in humans have a high mortality rate of up to 80%.

Residents in high-risk areas should avoid the following: 1) touching or butchering sick or dead animals without protective equipment, 2) inhaling dust containing spores, and 3) consuming raw meat from infected animals. Mr Somsak emphasised the need for immediate reporting to livestock authorities if abnormal animal deaths are observed.