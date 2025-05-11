Mentally disabled need better access to schools, senator says

Students visit a workshop on education opportunities for children with disabilities in Bangkok last November. (File photo)

The Senate sub-committee on the elderly, the disabled and the underprivileged will push for amendments to ensure children with mental disability are not excluded from the nation's education system.

Speaking after the "Voices from Down Syndrome" forum, Sen Charnnarong Phanrungroj, chair of the sub-committee, said that while education is key to developing the potential of people with disabilities, several barriers prevent many of them from entering the system.

He pointed to a shortage of inclusive schools, strict admission rules and requirements, such as the need for a disability identification card, and a lack of specialist staff and support facilities.

Sen Charnnarong said that if children with Down's syndrome are enrolled in regular schools, they can fully develop their potential while other children learn to understand the disorder.

The National Statistical Office of Thailand says Thailand has 4.19 million people with disabilities, or about 6% of the population.

However, based on data from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, only 2.2 million are registered and hold disability ID cards, limiting their access to fundamental rights, including education.

As of Oct 31 last year, among them there were 162,747 people with mental or behavioural disability, 144,247 with intellectual disability, 16,890 with learning disability and 25,643 with autism.

Sen Charnnarong said the government must expand the rights to education for people with disabilities, as education is considered a crucial step.

Education is a tool for developing and achieving one's potential, which also reduces disparities in employment opportunities and allows people with disabilities to live with dignity, he said.

"Any regulations that restrict access to education for children with special needs should be removed to ensure equality in education. Equal access to education will promote development and increase employment opportunities," he said.

He proposed the employment ratio of people with disabilities to general employees in workplaces should be increased from 1:100 to 2:100 or 1:50.

Given the number of disabled people, many still lack access to stable and sustainable employment, particularly in the public sector, he added.