No more bodies unearthed at Bangkok building collapse site

The rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office building is completely cleared at its site in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Sunday. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

No more bodies have been found as workers clear the debris at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building, says Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

The update came ahead of the scheduled handover of the site to the SAO on Thursday and the final day of the search operation on Monday.

The debris is being cleared while workers continue to look for human remains, including fragments of bones and tissue, which will be handed over to the Forensic Institute. However, no more bodies were found on Sunday.

They are also working to move the debris to a designated area following Saturday's discovery by a K-9 search dog unit of a small piece of human skull.

Mr Suriyachai said a merit-making ceremony will take place on Monday morning, involving 109 monks. The ceremony is intended to honour the deceased and boost the morale of response teams before they withdraw from the site.

K-9 teams and volunteers will continue inspecting the debris pile on Monday, after which all units will return to their bases. Moving the equipment will take about three days.

State agencies will convene on Tuesday to finalise documents related to the site handover. Later, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt will summarise the operation and outline relief measures for affected families.