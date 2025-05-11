Thai monk hails 'unity in diversity' during pilgrimage to Indonesia

Monks arrive at Borobudur Temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. (Photo: Poramet Tangsathaporn)

YOGYAKARTA: Thirty-six Thai monks arrived at Borobudur Temple on Saturday, marking the culmination of a spiritual pilgrimage spanning over 2,500 kilometres on foot from Thailand to Indonesia in celebration of Vesak Day.

The monks were participants in International Thudong 2025, a Buddhist pilgrimage that began on Feb 6 at Sanam Luang in Bangkok.

Their journey took them across four countries — Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia — before concluding at the majestic Borobudur Temple, a Unesco World Heritage site and the world’s largest Mahayana Buddhist temple, located in Central Java.

Supriyadi, director general of Buddhist Community Guidance at Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, said this marks the third year of the International Thudong event, following its inaugural editions in 2023 and 2024.

The monks entered Muslim-majority Indonesia through Batam city on April 16, took a flight to Jakarta and resumed walking towards Borobudur. Their arrival at the temple’s gate at 4.20pm on Saturday was met with a warm welcome.

People of various faiths, including Muslims and Christians, gathered to offer flowers and join in peaceful meditation, symbolising interfaith harmony and spiritual solidarity.

Gugun Gumilar, Special Staff to the Religious Affairs Minister, said the Indonesian government would ensure the monks' safety throughout their stay.

Speaking to the press after offering prayers at the main stupa, Phra Khru Wichai, a 53-year-old senior monk from Wat Khao Phiseu Thongkham in Phetchabun province, expressed deep emotion.

"Although this is my first time visiting Borobudur and Indonesia, it feels like coming home. Seeing the Buddha statue in the main stupa was like finding a long-lost missing piece in my life."

He reflected on the temple’s spiritual power, saying: “Each brick that forms this temple is a testament to the collective faith of people, uniting to build something magnificent."

When asked about Indonesia’s religious diversity, Phra Khru Wichai praised the country’s harmony.

“Despite differences in faith and language, everyone shares a common aspiration — peace through tolerance. It is truly unity in diversity. Whether Buddhist, Christian or Muslim, we are one community.”

He said that while Buddhists form a minority in Indonesia, their numbers are still significant due to the country’s large population, and expressed optimism about the growth of Buddhism in the region.

Reflecting on the broader significance of the pilgrimage, especially as Thailand and Indonesia celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, he said religion can serve as a bridge between nations.

He shared a moment during the journey when the monks were invited to dialogue with a Catholic pastor shortly after the new pope was elected in the Vatican.

“We talked about how different religions from different countries can unite to foster peace, harmony and mutual respect,” he said.

“This thudong is more than a journey. It’s a spiritual light that guides us towards working together across faiths to bring peace to a divided world,” he said.