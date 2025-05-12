Chinese still keen on Thai stay

Thailand remains among the top five destinations for Chinese tourists as the government ramps up efforts to enhance visitors' travel experiences.

Citing findings from Alipay and its network, Thailand ranks fifth among the most popular destinations for Chinese travellers after Hong Kong, Japan, Macao and South Korea during long holidays, said deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan on Sunday.

She said this is thanks to several factors such as a wide variety of tourist attractions, cultural richness and people's friendliness and hospitality.

Another factor is the ease of making payments particularly through the Alipay system, which is widely accepted by restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and public transport systems, she said.

The government is organising a special tourism promotion event "Sawasdee Ni Hao" on May 29 to boost Chinese interest in the country's tourist attractions.

It will bring Chinese operators and media outlets here to experience Thai tourism first-hand.

The event also aims to strengthen cultural ties between the countries and promote tourism activities, said Ms Sasikarn.

She also stressed the government's commitment to enhancing overall tourism quality in Thailand to ensure the country remains a top global destination.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports says Thailand welcomed over 9.5 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2025.

Among them, Chinese tourists topped the list with more than 1.33 million arrivals, followed by Malaysians (1.15 million) and Russians (722,202).