Teachers call for protection as South violence escalates

Listen to this article

The Federation of Teachers Association of Thailand (FTT) is calling on the government to boost safety as violence escalates in the deep South, demanding enhanced security protocols, especially for educators and students in high-risk areas.

Prathum Ruangrit, president of the Southern Teachers' Federation, said the FTT wants the government to expedite efforts to safeguard schools, teachers and students in the three southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, and four districts of Songkhla.

"The unrest has left teachers and students in the conflict-affected areas living in fear as they are being targeted in attacks that threaten not only their lives and property, but also their mental well-being," Mr Prathum said.

The FTT's appeal underscores deep concern for the safety of educational personnel in volatile areas in the trouble-stricken region, especially as schools prepare to reopen, he said.

The organisation is calling for government intervention, including proactive protection policies for students and educators in high-risk zones, deployment of security forces at schools and along teachers' commuting routes, and installation of surveillance systems.

It is also calling for emergency alert mechanisms at all schools and special budget allocations for teacher welfare, that would cover hazard pay, relocation options and family compensation.

Mr Prathum also stressed the importance of community engagement in creating a safer environment.

He proposed measures including village volunteer networks to monitor threats and strengthen school-community cooperation and on-site mental health support, with trained psychologists to assist trauma-affected individuals.