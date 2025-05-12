Local managers can meet elderly needs

Listen to this article

Academics are urging the government to better respond to the growing needs of the elderly population by investing in the training of community-based managers.

The call was made during a panel discussion during the recent launch of the "TU Care & Ageing Society Programme", which aims to position Thammasat University as a key partner in tackling complex issues related to Thailand's ageing society.

Asst Prof Nattapat Sarobol, a specialist in elderly welfare from the university's faculty of social administration, said Thailand's society is ageing rapidly and poorly.

Many elders in Thailand suffer from isolation and inadequate care, she said, and many die alone in cases similar to Japan's kodokushi phenomenon. Some elders also experience "the long goodbye", where dementia gradually distances them from loved ones long before death, she said.

She said the country needs specialised professionals who can manage these issues at the community level.

Primary and community care are essential foundations for elderly care, she added.

She also stressed the need to support family caregivers, suggesting law changes that would allow them to take leave days when caring for elderly family members.

Asst Prof Nattapat said the faculty has been collaborating with local administrative bodies to tackle such issues through the "Smart and Strong" project in 39 areas nationwide.

A key highlight is the BYT Smart Health City initiative in Bung Yitho municipality in Pathum Thani, which is being developed as a model for elderly care.

Meanwhile, Assoc Prof Plaiwan Suttanon, dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at Thammasat University, underscored the urgent health challenges facing the elderly, including non-communicable diseases, dementia, obesity-related conditions and falls, all of which reduce their quality of life and independence.

She added her faculty is well-positioned to strengthen the country's healthcare system.

The faculty's School for Elder Care under the Institute for Continuing Education and Human Resources can offer training in elderly care for members of local communities, she added.

Assoc Prof ML Pinitbhand Paribatra, Vice Rector for Research and Innovations at Thammasat University, described the university's approach as interdisciplinary, involving over 100 research centres.

"We are committed to translating research into real-world impact," he said.

"Our partnerships with local administrations and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration support initiatives, such as caregiver training, community wellness programmes and innovation projects for the ageing population."