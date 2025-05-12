Govt banks on rainbow economy

Listen to this article

The Love Pride Parade 2024 is hosted on June 30, 2024, to mark the end of Pride Month. The parade, touted as the longest in Asia, stretched along a 6-kilometre route from Suphachalasai National Stadium to Benchasiri Park. Celebrities, the LGBTQ+ community and people from many other sectors took part. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Agencies are gearing up ahead of the Bangkok Pride Festival 2025 under the campaign "The Celebration: Right to Love" taking place on May 30–June 30, with the most anticipated event being the Pride Parade on June 1.

Co-organisers gave a glimpse of what lies ahead at a May 6 press conference which brought together the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Bangkok Pride and the private sector.

Pimjai Leeissaranukul, vice president of the FTI and president of the Creative Industry and Soft Power Institute (Cispi), said passage of the Marriage Equality Bill this year inspired Cispi and the Creative Economy Agency to create the "Paint the City with My Pride" campaign.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of gender inclusivity as well as boost the economy. No figures were at hand on how much the economic infusion could be worth.

It is also a collaboration with Thailand's leading character designers to create characters or objects inspired by both traditional and pop culture infused with the ethos of Pride to showcase diversity in society. The illustrations will be used to decorate items and products, said Ms Pimjai.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT governor, said Thailand is an ideal destination for LGBTQ+ tourism. Joining with the "Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival", the Pride event will be hold events in five major tourist destinations: Chiang Mai, Surat Thani's Koh Samui, Bangkok, Phuket and Chon Buri's Pattaya.

Ten more provinces will also see Pride events held in their community.

"We need to make sure Thailand is truly the ideal destination for LGBTQ+ tourists, and not only in Pride Month," she said.

Surapong Suebwonglee, Deputy Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister and chairman of the National Soft Power Development Committee of Thailand, said the government stands ready to support diversity and equality across society through soft power policy and by fostering a culture of creativity.

"The economy based on diversity and equality is a driving force for Thailand, especially now when we need a new economic engine to drive growth," he said.