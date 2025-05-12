Fire continues to rage at Bangkok furniture plant

The fierce heat and thick smoke was preventing firefighters getting to the seat of the blaze at the furniture factory in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

A fire that began on Sunday evening continued to burn at a large furniture plant in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district on Monday. Nearby communities have been evacuated.

More than 30 fire engines and crews were at the scene, on Chalong Krung 55 Road.

Firefighters were still unable to control the raging blaze at the factory, their efforts hampered by the thick smoke and extreme heat at the centre of the fire in the building's basement.

The basement was used to store furniture and plastic pellets. The factory also held large supplies of plywood, cardboard boxes and pallets.

Bangkok City Council president Surajit Pongsingwithaya said firefighters were using foam and water to battle the flames.

There were no reports of injuries or fatalities. The factory was closed when the fire began on Sunday.

Residents in six communities around the plant were evacuated, many affected by heat and smoke from burning plastic.

Evacuees took shelter at Wat Lampong School, Wat Tippawas, a nursery in Wat Tippawas community and the auditorium at the Lat Krabang Industrial Estate. Some of them asked rescue workers to also save household pets.

Suriyachai Rawiwan, the city's disaster mitigation chief, said burning furniture material was giving off thick smoke, preventing firefighters from entering the building. The factory walls were showing cracks and the steel support structure could collapse, he said.