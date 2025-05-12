Thai Airways adjusts flight times on Karachi route

A Pakistan flag waves above a crowd gathered in support of the Pakistani army on Monday, a day after the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan in Islamabad on Sunday. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai Airways International has partly rescheduled its flight to Karachi on Tuesday, and the return trip on Wednesday.

THAI announced on Monday that flight TG341 from Bangkok to Karachi on Tuesday will still leave at 7pm, but will arrive in the Pakistani city at 12.05am local time on Wednesday, instead of its normal 10pm Tuesday.

The Bangkok-bound return flight will leave Karachi at 1.05am on Wednesday, instead of 11.30pm, and arrive at Suvarnabhumi at 9.55am.

THAI does not operate flights to Karachi on Sunday and Monday.

The national carrier will continue to ground flights to Lahore and Islamabad until Thursday, due to the border tensions between India and Pakistan.