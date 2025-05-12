Ambassador denies Russian hashish smuggler arrived from Bhutan

Listen to this article

The Russian suspect is arrested on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on May 6. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Bhutanese ambassador to Bangkok Kinzang Dorji has denied that a Russian suspected of smuggling hashish to the full moon party island of Koh Phangan obtained it in Bhutan.

The man allegedly smuggled the hash in condoms he swallowed and excreted after arrival in Thailand. He said he brought the hash from Bhutan, according to police.

In his letter dated May 9, Mr Dorji said the embassy had consulted relevant authorities in Bhutan, including Brukair and Bhutan Airlines.

They had no record of the suspect entering or leaving Bhutan.