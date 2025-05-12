Rain pounds Phuket, flood warning

A truck moves in floodwater on a road in Phuket on Monday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET - Residents are warned there could be flooding in some parts of the island as rain continues to pound the southern province.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Phuket on Monday advised people to closely monitor the siutation.

Heavy rain began pounding the island on Sunday and continued into Monday. Emergency response teams were on standby.

Most affected was Thalang district, which includes Phuket airport, on Monday morning. Rain was also falling in Muang and Kathu disricts.

Some roads were flooded.

As of noon, Phuket was still blanketed by moderate rain, the Meteorological Office for the Andaman coast reported.

Rain was also forecast for other coastal provinces, including Ranong, Phangnga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.