PAO member, henchmen charged after polling booth assault

Attacked police officer asked 'do you know who I am?'

Listen to this article

Police visit the injured Pol Snr Sgt Maj Nisathit Kongthep in hospital. He was assaulted by seven men while on duty at a polling station during the Songkhla municipal election on Sunday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

A member of the Songkhla Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) and six followers are accused of beating up a policeman who told them not to take photos during voting at a polling station on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The alleged offence occurred at polling unit 7 during voting for a municipal mayor and councillors about 1.25pm on Sunday, in village 2 of tambon Phawong in Muang district.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Nisathit Kongthep was on duty at the polling station when sitting Songkhla PAO member Siridanai Plaiduang, 28, known as Golf, arrived to vote.

Mr Siridanai is the son of Somyot Plaiduang, the Democrat Party MP for Songkhla constituency 3.

While voting, Mr Siridanai told his henchman to take a photo of him putting his ballot paper into the box. This is against voting rules.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Nisathit told him it was not allowed. The officer said Mr Siridanai became angry and asked him, “Do you know who I am?”

The MP’s son drove off in his car, then returned and lowered the car window. He then pointed at the police officer, telling his six associates this was the person who had a problem with him, the officer said.

The six men got out of the car and together allegedly assaulted the police officer, causing injuries that were later treated at a hospital.

On Monday, national police chief Kittharath Punpetch said this was an aggressive action and the attackers would face immediate prosecution.

Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, commander of Provincial Police Region 9, said the Songkhla Provincial Court had approved arrest warrants for Mr Siridanai and his six sidekicks on charges of obstructing and assaulting a police officer doing his duty.

Mr Somyot accompanied his son when Mr Siridanai reported to Muang Songhkla police station on Monday. Five of the other six accused had also already reported to police, Pol Lt Gen Piyawat said.