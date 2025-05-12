Thailand orders more compensation for delayed, cancelled flights

Travellers check their flight schedules at Suvarnabhumi airport in March. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Civil Aviation Board is increasing compensation for travellers whose flights are delayed or cancelled without prior notice, effective on May 20.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Monday that assistance will be improved for affected travellers who have already arrived at airports and are not informed of flight delays or cancellations beforehand.

According to the CAAT, if international flights are delayed for more than two hours, airlines must give free food and beverages suitable for the waiting time and offer free communication channels, including phones and emails.

For delays longer than five hours, airlines must not only provide the abovementioned food, beverage, and communication devices but also give at least 1,500 baht in cash compensation, a credit shell, travel vouchers, flyer miles, or equivalents within 14 days. Travellers can choose refunds if they cancel their travel plans.

Airlines must also provide accommodation and shuttle service for travellers who need them.

For flight delays longer than 10 hours, airlines must provide the abovementioned as well as cash compensation ranging from 2,000 to 4,500 baht, depending on flight distances, a credit shell, travel vouchers, flyer miles or equivalents within 14 days.

The passengers who cancel their travel plans can choose refunds, credit shells, travel vouchers, flyer miles, equivalents or other flights or another transport mode to the same or nearby destinations.

In case of flight cancellations, airlines must provide the same assistance as for flight delays longer than 10 hours unless they cancel flights at least seven days in advance.

In case of shorter notice, airlines will not provide the assistance if they arrange for optional flights to the same destinations within three hours before or after the schedule of previously reserved flights, or if flights are cancelled due to unexpected external and unavoidable factors.

For domestic flights, cash compensation will rise from 600 to 1,200 baht for flight delays that are longer than five hours and from 1,200 to 1,500 baht for flight cancellations. Otherwise, airlines can offer credit shells, travel vouchers, flyer miles or equivalents. This assistance will not apply if the flight changes result from unexpected external and unavoidable factors.

The new assistance for flight delays will also cover passengers whose flights are delayed when they are on board (tarmac delay). In this case, passengers’ cabins must be ventilated and air-conditioned and they must have access to aeroplane toilets. Airlines must offer immediate medical service to passengers who need it.

If the tarmac delay is longer than three hours and there is no take-off time, passengers must be allowed to leave the aircraft unless that will affect safety or air traffic control.