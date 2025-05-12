22 Illegal migrants caught crossing Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi
text size
Thailand
General

22 Illegal migrants caught crossing Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi

PUBLISHED : 12 May 2025 at 15:28

WRITER: Piyarach Chongcharoen

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Soldiers detain 22 illegal migrants pending legal proceedings. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)
Soldiers detain 22 illegal migrants pending legal proceedings. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

KANCHANABURI, Thailand — Authorities apprehended 22 undocumented migrants in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province, on Sunday as they attempted to enter Thailand illegally from Myanmar.

The operation was conducted by the Surasee Task Force and supporting security units following intelligence reports of illegal crossings in the border area.

The migrants were found near Ban Dong Sak in Wang Ka subdistrict, along the Thai-Myanmar border. None could produce valid identification documents.

(photo: Royal Thai Army)

(photo: Royal Thai Army)

Initial questioning revealed that the group had travelled from Payathongzu, Myanmar, via motorcycles and natural trails to avoid checkpoints. 

They were reportedly waiting for a boat to transport them further into Thailand, with Kanchanaburi and Samut Sakhon listed as their intended destinations for work. Each had agreed to pay brokers between 15,000 and 20,000 baht upon arrival.

(photo: Royal Thai Army)

(photo: Royal Thai Army)

The group was handed over to Sangkhla Buri Police Station for legal proceedings. Authorities are continuing efforts to identify those responsible for facilitating the illegal entry.

(photo: Royal Thai Army)

(photo: Royal Thai Army)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING