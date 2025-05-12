22 Illegal migrants caught crossing Myanmar border in Kanchanaburi

Listen to this article

Soldiers detain 22 illegal migrants pending legal proceedings. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

KANCHANABURI, Thailand — Authorities apprehended 22 undocumented migrants in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province, on Sunday as they attempted to enter Thailand illegally from Myanmar.

The operation was conducted by the Surasee Task Force and supporting security units following intelligence reports of illegal crossings in the border area.

The migrants were found near Ban Dong Sak in Wang Ka subdistrict, along the Thai-Myanmar border. None could produce valid identification documents.

(photo: Royal Thai Army)

Initial questioning revealed that the group had travelled from Payathongzu, Myanmar, via motorcycles and natural trails to avoid checkpoints.

They were reportedly waiting for a boat to transport them further into Thailand, with Kanchanaburi and Samut Sakhon listed as their intended destinations for work. Each had agreed to pay brokers between 15,000 and 20,000 baht upon arrival.

(photo: Royal Thai Army)

The group was handed over to Sangkhla Buri Police Station for legal proceedings. Authorities are continuing efforts to identify those responsible for facilitating the illegal entry.