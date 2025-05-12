Evacuation ordered around Bangkok’s burning furniture plant

Listen to this article

Thick smoke billows up from the furniture plant of Siam House and Home Co, right, which stands beside Lampaong School on Chalong Krung 55 Road in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Lat Krabang district office)

Bangkok's City Hall has urged people living near the burning furniture factory in Lat Krabang district to evacuate immediately to avoid toxic smoke.

Dr Wantanee Wattana, permanent secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), said at the scene that evacuation was strongly recommended for people living within a 300-metre radius of the Siam House and Home Co plant on Chalong Krung 55 Road due to hazardous air pollution.

“People living nearby should urgently move to evacuation centres, especially children, the elderly and bed-ridden people,” she said.

The BMA’s health officials measured air quality in the area and found the levels of PM (particulate matter) 2.5, PM10 and chemicals from raw materials of furniture exceeded safe thresholds, she said.

Evacuees were advised to close all their windows and doors before moving to shelters. Those who did not want to leave their residences were recommended to wear N95 face masks that can screen out particulate matter.

Evacuation centres were set up at Wat Pluk Sattha and Wat Sutthaphot.

Representatives from the Industry Ministry said the factory contained finished furniture and about 300 tonnes of plastic pellets.

Siam House and Home Co through its KingKitchen Thailand Facebook page apologised to communities for the impact of the fire at its furniture plant and promised to return the situation to normal as soon as possible.

The fire at the plant started at about 4pm on Sunday. Fire engines from units throughout Bangkok were mobilised to fight the blaze. There were no casualties at the compound of the two-storey factory but seven people living nearby were treated for smoke inhalation.