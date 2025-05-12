Residents use electric fans in protest against charcoal plant fumes

Smoke rises from the charcoal plant and settles over Bang Nam Priao in Chachoengsao. (Photo supplied)

CHACHOENGSAO – Residents of Bang Nam Priao district held a protest against a charcoal-making factory on Sunday, bringing electric fans to symbolically blow away the smelly pollution from the plant they say also causes health problems in the area.

Dozens of residents took part in the protest againt the plant, located on the outskirts of Moo 10 in tambon Bang Nam Priao.

Residents of neighbouring Moo 12, comprising over 100 households, complained of long-term exposure to the smoke and the strong smell emanating from the plant’s slow-burning of discarded wooden pallets.

The emissions irritated noses and throats and the smell clung to washing hung outdoors to dry, they said. During colder months the discomfort increased, forcing families to avoid outdoor activities.

One elderly resident attributed a relative’s recent death to prolonged exposure to the polluted air.

The facility has come under previous scrutiny, with complaints dating back over a decade. During a visit by officials in late 2021, the plant operator agreed to take action to reduce emissions. The factory closed during the pandemic, but resumed operation in early 2025.

Earlier this year, residents submitted a fresh complaint. The operator requested 30 days to make improvements, but residents say the problem remains unresolved nearly six months later.

The plant reportedly operates 13 large kilns, converting chemically treated wood waste into charcoal. The burning process typically spans six days per kiln, and is said to be most active from Friday evening into Sunday.

Local residents are now demanding an effective and lasting solution. If the situation persists, they plan to escalate their protest and take the issue to provincial authorities, including the submission of formal complaints, evidence and a petition to the government's Damrongtham Complaints Centre in Chachoengsao.