Similan Islands closed to tourists Monday, Tuesday due to severe weather

Similan Islands National Park (Photo supplied)

Thailand’s renowned Similan Islands National Park will be temporarily closed to tourists from on Monday and Tuesday due to severe summer storms and strong winds affecting the area. Authorities have cited safety concerns as thunderstorms and waves exceeding two metres have been reported in the Andaman Sea region.

The official closure was announced by the Similan Islands National Park on 12 May, following warnings from the Thai Meteorological Department. According to an advisory issued by the department, upper Thailand is experiencing summer storms, while the southern provinces—including Phang Nga, where the Similan Islands are located—are facing heavy rainfall and rough seas.

Southwesterly winds, currently moderate in strength, are prevailing across the Andaman Sea and the southern region. Wave heights have been recorded at 1–2 metres, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves surpassing 2 metres.

In addition to meteorological assessments, on-site reports from park officials and tourism operators have confirmed unstable weather conditions around the islands, including strong winds and hazardous swells. After consultation with local tour operators, a unanimous agreement was reached to suspend all day-trip tourism activities during the affected period.

The park authority emphasised that the temporary closure is essential to protect the safety and property of visitors.

The suspension applies specifically to day-trip tourism and is currently scheduled for two days, from 12 to 13 May. Any changes or extensions to the closure will be announced accordingly.