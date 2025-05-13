Post-summer deluges make their debut

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall from Tuesday through Sunday, set to soak several parts of the country, including Bangkok.

According to the forecast, the southwest monsoon will intensify from May 13–17, bringing widespread thunderstorms across the country.

From May 18–22, the monsoon will weaken slightly, but afternoon to evening showers will continue, with rainfall expected to increase again from May 23–25.

In the Bangkok metropolitan area, thunderstorms are forecast for 60–80% of locations from Tuesday to Sunday, with occasional heavy rain and gusty winds.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is on high alert after heavy downpours on Saturday caused widespread flooding. Although water levels receded quickly in most areas, some remained inundated. BMA officials met with flood control personnel to coordinate response efforts and 24-hour monitoring.

On Sunday, rain returned to cover about 80% of Bangkok, and though it was much less intense than the night before, drainage was hampered by power outages and fallen trees in major canals.

Meanwhile, southern provinces, including Phuket, were also hit by heavy rain, with several roads in Thalang, Muang, and Kathu districts flooded.

The rainy season typically begins in mid-May, with the official declaration expected next week.

In another development, People's Party MP Rukchanok Srinork criticised some Bangkok Metropolitan Council members for prioritising water pump installations in politically beneficial areas rather than flood-prone zones.

She called for pump deployment to be based on need, not political influence.