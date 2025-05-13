Lao woman found with ecstasy haul

Listen to this article

Illicit 'Molly' pills are seen here disguised as sweets. (Photo: Office of the Narcotics Control Board)

NONG KHAI: A 23-year-old Lao woman was arrested at the border checkpoint on the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge for attempting to smuggle 137,000 ecstasy pills, valued at approximately 55 million baht, into the kingdom.

Customs officers from Nong Khai's special task force said yesterday that a joint team stopped a Toyota Vios with Lao registration plates driven by Namvane Ketbounchanh, on Sunday afternoon for a random inspection. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found two black shoulder bags and a backpack containing ecstasy hidden in the spare tyre compartment.

The suspect said she was hired by a Lao man to deliver the drugs to a department store car park in Nong Khai. She said she was promised a payment of 10,000 baht for the delivery.

Ms Namvane was handed over to Nong Khai police for prosecution, along with the seized drugs.