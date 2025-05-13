K-9 unit to conduct final sweep of site

Sniffer dogs and their trainers at the collapse site in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will deploy K-9 units and officers to conduct a final inspection of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building site on Tuesday, before handing it back to SAO authorities on Thursday.

According to deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej on Monday, the search operation has officially concluded, though heavy machinery will remain on-site to assist with debris removal.

Zone A has been cleared of equipment to allow a thorough sweep by the K-9 units to ensure that no human remains or fragments are left behind, she said.

A merit-making ceremony, hosted by the BMA, was scheduled to take place at the site at 7am on Tuesday.

According to Ms Tavida, around 15 people -- relatives of workers who are still unaccounted for -- are still staying at a temporary shelter near the site, waiting for search updates.

The shelter is set to close on Thursday, she said, noting that discussions are underway to accommodate the workers' relatives in other locations.

When asked about compensation for victims of the collapse, Ms Tavida said authorities are working to accelerate the disbursement of financial assistance to the victims' relatives.

Out of the 109 individuals initially reported missing, nine were successfully rescued alive on the first day. Four were later confirmed to be daily wage workers who were not present at the site on the day of the collapse.

As of Monday, forensic authorities had successfully identified 89 bodies, leaving the number of unaccounted individuals at 7.

Ms Tavida said there are still 296 body parts in storage at the Police General Hospital's forensic unit.

While some of these have been matched to identified victims, many remain unidentified due to severe tissue degradation or the small size of the fragments, which makes DNA extraction difficult, she said, before adding there is a possibility that some may never be identified.

Pol Maj Gen Watee Atsawutmangura, Commander of the Scientific Crime Detection Division, said that none of the remains collected thus far match the DNA profile of the seven unaccounted individuals.