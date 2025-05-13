Feuds blamed for plantation killings

Police inspect a ditch at a palm oil plantation where three burned bodies were found in Trang's Sikao district. They were identified as the plantation overseer and his staff who, according to investigators, might have had business disputes relating to the plantation. (Photo: Trang Provincial Police)

More than 100 police officers are searching for at least three suspects involved in the shooting and burning of a palm oil plantation overseer and two staff members in Trang's Sikao district, in an incident believed to have resulted from a dispute. Authorities have also uncovered a fourth burned and buried body in the vicinity.

Officers from Sikao provincial police station visited the crime scene in tambon Kalase after being informed of the incident on Sunday at around 1am.

The three victims were identified as Surachet Luankiatkajorn, 69, from Krabi and two of his workers: Anan Tochanok, 49, from Nakhon Si Thammarat and Weerayut Tannula, 41, from Khon Kaen.

Ten metres away from the bodies, evidence of violence, including bloodstains, was found in an abandoned shelter, as well as water and soil believed to have been used to conceal the traces and .22 and 11mm cartridges.

A nearby bottle with fuel traces was also found, while the victims' vehicle and mobile phones were missing. Police suggested the perpetrators may have taken them.

Shortly after, Trang Provincial Police officers found a second burial site 300 metres from the first. It contained burned tyres and human remains estimated to have been buried for two to four weeks. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Surachet's son, Rueangsak Luankiatkajorn, believes the attack occurred while his father and the two workers went to check on a reported theft of palm fruit at around midday.

In the evening, Mr Rueangsak went to check on his father but found the bodies that were still burning, he said.

Authorities suspect a dispute or theft was the motivation

One suspect, Supakorn (surname withheld), 37, who managed a neighbouring 36-rai plantation, is currently missing.

Police believe at least three perpetrators were involved and have assigned over 100 officers to investigate.